The Edge of Wilderness
Artist & Instructor
Paint with confidence. Create realism you are proud of.
Join my painting school, MJS Tv and learn realistic painting through detailed, step by step lessons, downloadable resources and a supportive members community.
Cancel anytime · 30 day money back guarantee
See how Michael teaches
Not ready to join? Try a complete lesson free.
Experience the teaching style and see exactly how the lessons work before deciding whether membership is right for you.
Inside your membership
Explore a selection of lessons inside the school.
Painting Natural Looking Grass
Small Discoveries
Peel & Pause
Blakes Wood
Elderly Man
Want to see more?
Browse 50 hand-picked lesson previews before you decide to join.
Student results
See what members are creating.
Real work from members who are building confidence and improving by following the same process taught inside MJS TV.
“Michael's lessons have completely changed the way I approach painting. Everything is explained so clearly, and being able to work through each stage at my own pace has really helped my confidence”
“Joining MJS Tv is the best investment I've made for my art. The lessons are incredible, and it's so motivating being part of the members studio”
“I never thought I'd actually be capable of painting like this. Michael explains everything so clearly, and the community has given me so much confidence”
A complete painting school
Stop guessing. Follow a clear process from first mark to final detail.
Instead of trying to work everything out alone, follow a complete painting from the first mark to the final details and understand why each stage matters.
The MJS TV app
Take your lessons with you.
The MJS TV app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android. Stream lessons wherever you are, or download them to watch offline while your membership is active.
Available on
iPhone · iPad · Android
On the go
Stream your full lesson library
Offline
Download lessons to your device
A complete membership
Everything you need to keep learning, painting and improving.
120+
Full painting lessons
30+ years
Painting experience behind the teaching
Included free
Exclusive Members Studio access
30 days
Money back guarantee
Exclusive member benefit · Included free
Exclusive to MJS TV members
Your private Members Studio, included free with membership.
More than video lessons. Members Studio is the private community included with your membership, where artists share work, get feedback, join challenges and keep each other motivated.
Private access for MJS TV members only · No extra charge
Why MJS TV works
I teach the way I wish I had been taught.
For over 30 years I have dedicated my life to painting realism. I created MJS TV to teach exactly as if I were sitting beside you, breaking the process down into clear, achievable stages. Whether you are starting out or refining advanced techniques, my goal is to help you create paintings you are proud of.Join MJS TV →
Start painting with MJS TV
Choose the membership that works for you.
Every MJS TV membership also includes free access to the exclusive Members Studio, your private members only community.
Monthly
£24.99/ month
Flexible monthly access with the freedom to cancel.
Billed monthly · Cancel anytime · Pause for up to 3 months at a timeChoose Monthly
Best value
Save £59.88 / year
Annual
£240.00/ year
Equivalent monthly cost
£20.00 / month
Pay once for the year and get the best overall value.Choose Annual
Both plans include the complete lesson library, downloadable resources and Members Studio access.
Try MJS TV with confidence
30 Day Money Back Guarantee
Join, explore the lessons and Members Studio, and decide whether MJS TV is right for you. If it is not, you are covered by the guarantee.
Still deciding?
Everything you need to know before you join.
Is the painting school suitable for beginners?
Yes. Lessons cover beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, so you can start at the level that feels right for you and progress from there.
What do the lessons teach?
Michael demonstrates the complete process from sketch and block in through colour mixing, brushwork, detail and finishing, with the techniques explained as the painting develops.
How long can I watch the lessons?
You can watch the full lesson library as often as you like while your membership is active.
What equipment will I need?
Each lesson includes guidance on the paints, brushes, surfaces and other materials used so you know what you need before you begin.
Can I watch on different devices?
Yes. MJS TV can be watched across supported phones, tablets, computers and televisions.
What if I decide it is not for me?
Your membership is protected by the 30 day money back guarantee shown on this page.
Ready to start?